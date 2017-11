మూడో టీ20: తిరువనంతపురంలో చిరు జల్లులు, టాస్ ఆలస్యం

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Hello and welcome to the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum for the decider game #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/w5DKe0QjAA

English summary

It has reduced to a slight drizzle now and suddenly about 30 groundstaff have run out on the field with buckets and sponges. They're first trying to remove the water that has accumulated on the covers.