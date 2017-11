మూడో టీ20: అరుదైన రికార్డు సృష్టించనున్న విరాట్ కోహ్లీ

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Another record awaits for India captain Virat Kohli when the hosts take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I match in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Kohli, who turned 29 on Sunday, can become only the second batsman to complete 2000 runs in T20Is. He now has 1943 runs in 50 innings, at an average of 53.97.