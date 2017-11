Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Is it a bird, is it a plane, is it Superman, no it is ‘Super-Pandya’! The charismatic all-rounder Hardik Pandya will make sure that he has match highlight so that no one forgets about him. Hardik Pandya took an absolute blinder to dismiss Kiwi opener Martin Guptill in India‘s first T20I against New Zealand at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla.