ఆ అవకాశం వస్తే అది నా జీవితంలో మరిచిపోలేని రోజు: సిరాజ్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Chase your dreams and they will come true. Hyderabad's rookie pacer Mohammed Siraj's dream finally came true when he got a call from the India selectors that he has been named in the 16-man Virat Kohli-led T20 squad for the series with New Zealand. The excited bowler credited veteran speedster Ashish Nehra for getting into India fold.