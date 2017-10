ధోని కంట్లో నలుసుని తొలగించిన కోహ్లీ: వీడియో వైరల్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Wankhede welcomes the milestone man with the chants of Kohli Kohli #Virat200 pic.twitter.com/Gaxcrv0nza

A standing ovation for @msdhoni as he walks into bat at the Wankhede Stadium #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/HCrcYLoiz8

English summary

During ongoing series of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand, Indian team skipper Virat Kohli and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has shared a beautiful moment that is drawing everypone's attention on social media.