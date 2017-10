Cricket

When India captain Virat Kohli leads his team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first ODI against New Zealand on Sunday, it will be his 200th match in 50-over internationals. Kohli, who is rewriting batting record at the rate of knots, will become the 13th Indian to complete a double century of ODI appearances. Overall, he will be the 72nd player.