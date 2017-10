రహానే స్ధానంపై డైలమా?: తుది నిర్ణయం వారిదేనన్న రోహిత్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Indian ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma said that it is great for him personally that India start their ODI series against New Zealand in Mumbai. Rohit hails from the city and has climbed the pecking order playing with the Mumbai Ranji team, even scoring a triple century for them in 2009 against Gujarat. “Its always great coming and playing in front of your home crowd where you have played all your age group cricket,” said Rohit in a press conference on Friday.