నవంబర్ 23న భువీ పెళ్లి, 30న ఢిల్లీలో టీమిండియాకు విందు

Nageshwara Rao

Cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will tie the knot with his fiancee Nupur Nagar in a private ceremony in Meerut on November 23. This will be followed by two reception dinners - one on Nov 26 in Bulandshahr and the other on November 30 in Delhi, which will be attended by the Indian cricket team. Bhuvneshwar and Nupur got engaged in Greater Noida on October 4.