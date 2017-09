Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

After Sushant Singh Rajput's portrayal of MS Dhoni on-screen, get ready to watch yet another Bollywood star play an iconic cricketer on the big screen. A few months ago, there were reports about 'Tubelight' director Kabir Khan planning to do a film on 1983 World Cup. Later, the filmmaker confirmed that this movie is indeed in the pipeline.