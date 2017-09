నా హీరోని కలవడానికి 33 ఏళ్ల పట్టింది: తమిళ నటి ఖుష్బూ

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Getting an autograph or clicking a selfie with ones cricketing idol is every fan’s dream. The National Spokesperson of Congress Party Khushbu Sundar’s dream came true as Team India coach Ravi Shastri obliged for a selfie. Khushbu famously known for her previous career as an actress is a huge Shastri fan.