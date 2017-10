రిటైర్మెంట్‌ నా సొంత నిర్ణయం: ఎవరి ఒత్తిడి లేదన్న నెహ్రా

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

It's always good to retire when people are asking Why rather than Why Not? - Ashish Nehra on his retirement pic.twitter.com/Uacvs17Z8S

Its my own decision and once I retire from International Cricket, I will not play in the IPL as well - Ashish Nehra pic.twitter.com/TLCKp28cNc

English summary

Ashish Nehra said he will not play any form cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), as his final game will be against New Zealand in the first T20 of the series at his home ground Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on November 1.