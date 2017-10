బుమ్రా, భువీలపై ప్రశంసల వర్షం: ఒత్తిడిపై రోహిత్ శర్మ ఇలా

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Today we were under pressure at time but that's the hallmark of this team to come back from tough situations. Bowlers did well: Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/r9UB2ucMP4

We have 2 best death bowlers who always bring us back into the game.: Rohit Sharma on Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Jasprit Bumrah pic.twitter.com/c94BuOlHw1

English summary

Senior India batsman Rohit Sharma feels pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the world's best death bowlers and the duo have contributed significantly to the recent limited overs success of the team. While Kumar proved expensive in the series decider against New Zealand, Bumrah bowled brilliantly in the death overs to stop the visitors at 331 for seven in response to India's 337 for six.