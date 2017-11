'అద్భుత ప్రదర్శన చేశారు, వారిద్దరూ టెస్టులకు అర్హులే'

Cricket

India defended a below-par score of 67 against New Zealand in the third and final T20I that helped them win the series 2-1 in a rain-curtailed 8-over match. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India the perfect start by dismissing Martin Guptill in the first over, it was Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal who came to the party and helped the hosts defend the total.