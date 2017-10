Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

West Augusta B Grade batsman Josh Dunstan hit 307 in a 35-overs-a-side match against Central Stirling on Saturday in which 40 of his hits went out of the park. Dunstan’s score was an impressive 86.72 per cent of his team's total of 354 as reported by cricket.com.au.