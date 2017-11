Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Indias two World Cup winning captains Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday took on one another on the cricket pitch, with a bunch of kids egging them on at the Eden Gardens. The two iconic cricketers bowled and batted against each other, toiling in the oppressive heat through the day -- all for a commercial shoot.