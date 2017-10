Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

The more the merrier. Captain @imVkohli more than happy to have a strong pool of bowlers #TeamIndia #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/UUmHdVphLX

#TeamIndia captain @imVkohli cannot resist playing his two young wrist spinners at one go #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/MSr5LrIEgZ

English summary

India captain Virat Kohli, faced a problem of plenty, claimed that key batsmen in the team may be rested during the series against New Zealand, starting on Sunday (October 22).