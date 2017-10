Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

#TeamIndia for first two Test matches against Sri Lanka. The 3-match Test series begins from the 16th of November in Kolkata #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/o2Ib0Qjqzf

Board President XI for 2-day warm-up tie against Sri Lanka. The game will be played from the 11-12th of November in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/FVIujnWPP5

#TeamIndia for 3-match T20I series against New Zealand #INDvNZ . The series starts from the 1st of November 2017. pic.twitter.com/R50PAVCBjW

English summary

Virat Kohli will lead India in the first two Tests against Sri Lanka and in the T20Is against New Zealand as the national selectors announced respective teams in Mumbai on Monday (October 23).