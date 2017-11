బంతిపై పట్టు కోసం.. కుల్దీప్ ఏం చేశాడో తెలుసా?

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Anticipating that gripping the ball may prove to be a stiff challenge because of dew, Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was on Tuesday seen practicing with the wet ball on the eve of the Twenty20 series-opener against New Zealand. Dew has always been prevalent whenever Indian teams play at home from October to January. Any score becomes chase-able under lights during this time of the year as bowlers find it extremely difficult to grip the ball.