కుల్దీప్ యాదవ్ హ్యాట్రిక్ వికెట్ల వీడియోని చూశారా?

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

A hat-trick for @imkuldeep18 . He becomes the third Indian to achieve this feat, after Kapil Dev and Chetan Sharma #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/1VNgiDUvzj

English summary

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday became the first Indian spinner to take a hat-trick in ODI cricket during the second match of the ongoing series against Australia at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.