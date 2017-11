Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Josh Hazlewood has urged fellow quick Nathan Coulter-Nile to "crack open" England's batsmen when he bowls against the visitors in their opening tour match in Perth this weekend. Former Test tearaway Mitchell Johnson may have knocked back the chance to reacquaint himself with England's top order, but paceman Coulter-Nile will lead the WA XI bowling attack against Joe Root's team.