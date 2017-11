Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Hi 🙋🏻 @ImRaina possible to get the password to your network? 😃 #Kanpur #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/z0FUJ31tLp

English summary

Everybody loves connecting to a free WiFi network, don’t they? Cricket anchor Mayanti Langer, who was recently in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh for the coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand spotted a strange Wi-Fi username on her phone when she connected to a familiar network.