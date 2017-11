సచిన్ కాదు: మైక్రోసాఫ్ట్ సీఈఓ సత్య నాదెళ్ల మెచ్చిన క్రికెటర్ ఎవరో తెలుసా?

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Satya Nadella was at the India Today Conclave and during a rapid-fire question round, picked former India and Hyderabad batsman ML Jaisimha as his favorite cricketer over Sachin Tendulkar. When asked to pick between the two legends of the Indian cricket, Nadella said: "Oh that is tough, But look I am a Hyderabadi and a romantic at heart, so ML Jaisimha."