హైదరాబాద్: ప్రత్యర్ధి జట్ల ఆటగాళ్లపై నోరు పారేసుకోవడం ఆసీస్ ఆటగాళ్లకు కొత్తేమీ కాదు. తాజాగా ఆ జట్టు మాజీ బౌలర్ మిచెల్ జాన్సన్ టీమిండియా వెటరన్ క్రికెటర్ ఆశిష్ నెహ్రాపై అనుచిత వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశాడు. దీంతో మిచెల్ జాన్సన్‌పై భారత క్రికెట్ అభిమానులు తీవ్రస్థాయిలో మండిపడ్డారు.

'ఫిట్‌నెస్ లేక రిటైరై ఇంట్లో కూర్చున్న నువ్వు కూడా నెహ్రా గురించి చెబుతావా అంటూ' ట్విట్టర్‌లో భారత క్రికెట్ అభిమానులు ట్రోల్ చేశారు. అంతేకాదు నెహ్రా సాధించిన కూడా బయటపెట్టి మరీ జాన్సన్‌ను తిట్టిపోశారు.

అసలేం జరిగిందంటే?

బిగ్ బాష్ లీగ్ (బీబీఎల్‌)లో తాను బరిలోకి దిగుతున్నానని ఆసీస్ మాజీ పేసర్ మిచెల్ జాన్సన్ తన ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా అభిమానులతో పంచుకున్నాడు.

@Mitch_Savage 🤣can't wait to catch up when we beat you in the upcoming BBL 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/ByJbochqyO — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) 8 October 2017

జాన్సన్ ట్వీట్‌కు న్యూజిలాండ్ బౌలర్ మెక్‌క్లెనగన్ సమాధానమిచ్చాడు. 30 ఏళ్లు దాటిన బెస్ట్ లెఫ్టామ్ పేసర్ ఎవరో చూద్దామంటూ? జాన్సన్ అతనికి సవాల్ విసిరాడు. ఇంతలో మరో ఆస్ట్రేలియన్ మాజీ డీన్ జోన్స్ జోక్యం చేసుకొని నెహ్రానే అంటూ సెటైర్ వేశాడు.

Hahaha yep & we should have a bowl off to see who's the fastest left armer over 30 🤔🤣😎 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) 9 October 2017

His run up is definitely faster 🤣 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) 9 October 2017

Hahaha really with an Ave over 40 & Strike rate close to 80 👍🏼 Just so you know, we are just having some banter 🤙🏼 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) 9 October 2017

'అవును అతను రనప్‌లో మాత్రం బెస్ట్' అంటూ జాన్సన్ కూడా ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. అంతేకాదు యావరేజ్ 40, స్ట్రెక్ రేట్ 80 వరకు ఉన్న నెహ్రానా అంటూ నవ్వాడు. దీనిపై భారత క్రికెట్ అభిమానులు జాన్సన్ తీరుపై వరుస ట్వీట్లతో మండిపడ్డారు. నెహ్రా ప్రస్తుతం టెస్టు జట్టులో లేడని, టీ20ల్లో అతడి యావరేజి 21.44గా ఉందని గణాంకాలతో సహా ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

No offence Mitch but he bowled way above 90mph arnd 2002-03 when u were probably a little occupied with body piercings n tattoos 😂😂😂 — Karan Aggarwal (@kay_297) 9 October 2017

Nehra jee is still playing while mitch retired of his poor fitness and begging to play ipl — swastik (@swa_stik) 9 October 2017

Mitchell Johnson has been a disaster for ipl.

nehra is one of the finest bowler at this age.

Mr.jones



cameback at 38.@MitchJohnson398 — राहुल शर्मा (@rahuljsarma) 9 October 2017

Here we are talking about t20 stat.he is part of Indian t20 team not test team..Look at his avg in t20. Its 21.44... pic.twitter.com/wLJLgcMbHn — Rakesh Rajpurohit (@RakeshPurohit55) 9 October 2017

సంబంధం కోసం వెతుకుతున్నారా? తెలుగు మాట్రిమోని లో రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ ఉచితం!