నెహ్రాపై అనుచిత వ్యాఖ్యలు: మిచెల్ జాన్సన్‌ను ఏకిపారేసిన నెటిజన్లు

హైదరాబాద్: ప్రత్యర్ధి జట్ల ఆటగాళ్లపై నోరు పారేసుకోవడం ఆసీస్ ఆటగాళ్లకు కొత్తేమీ కాదు. తాజాగా ఆ జట్టు మాజీ బౌలర్ మిచెల్ జాన్సన్ టీమిండియా వెటరన్ క్రికెటర్ ఆశిష్ నెహ్రాపై అనుచిత వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశాడు. దీంతో మిచెల్ జాన్సన్‌పై భారత క్రికెట్ అభిమానులు తీవ్రస్థాయిలో మండిపడ్డారు.

'ఫిట్‌నెస్ లేక రిటైరై ఇంట్లో కూర్చున్న నువ్వు కూడా నెహ్రా గురించి చెబుతావా అంటూ' ట్విట్టర్‌లో భారత క్రికెట్ అభిమానులు ట్రోల్ చేశారు. అంతేకాదు నెహ్రా సాధించిన కూడా బయటపెట్టి మరీ జాన్సన్‌ను తిట్టిపోశారు.

అసలేం జరిగిందంటే?

బిగ్ బాష్ లీగ్ (బీబీఎల్‌)లో తాను బరిలోకి దిగుతున్నానని ఆసీస్ మాజీ పేసర్ మిచెల్ జాన్సన్ తన ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా అభిమానులతో పంచుకున్నాడు.

జాన్సన్ ట్వీట్‌కు న్యూజిలాండ్ బౌలర్ మెక్‌క్లెనగన్ సమాధానమిచ్చాడు. 30 ఏళ్లు దాటిన బెస్ట్ లెఫ్టామ్ పేసర్ ఎవరో చూద్దామంటూ? జాన్సన్ అతనికి సవాల్ విసిరాడు. ఇంతలో మరో ఆస్ట్రేలియన్ మాజీ డీన్ జోన్స్ జోక్యం చేసుకొని నెహ్రానే అంటూ సెటైర్ వేశాడు.

'అవును అతను రనప్‌లో మాత్రం బెస్ట్' అంటూ జాన్సన్ కూడా ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. అంతేకాదు యావరేజ్ 40, స్ట్రెక్ రేట్ 80 వరకు ఉన్న నెహ్రానా అంటూ నవ్వాడు. దీనిపై భారత క్రికెట్ అభిమానులు జాన్సన్ తీరుపై వరుస ట్వీట్లతో మండిపడ్డారు. నెహ్రా ప్రస్తుతం టెస్టు జట్టులో లేడని, టీ20ల్లో అతడి యావరేజి 21.44గా ఉందని గణాంకాలతో సహా ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

mitchell johnson, troll, india, fans, ashish nehra, new zealand, mitchell mcclenaghan, మిచెల్ జాన్సన్, భారత్, అభిమానులు, ఆశిష్ నెహ్రా, న్యూజిలాండ్, మిచెల్ మెక్‌క్లెనగన్

English summary
Indian fans trolled former Australia left-arm pacer Mitchell Johnson as the latter was involved in a friendly banter of New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan. The two Mitchell's were chatting with each other on Twitter about who is the fastest left-arm pacer above 30 years of age.
Story first published: Tuesday, October 10, 2017, 14:53 [IST]
