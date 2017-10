Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj feels she can play her career's sixth World Cup in 2021 if she continues to be in her form and remains fit. The 34-year-old inspirational captain, who led India to the final of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup in England, had earlier said that the tournament will be her last.