Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

It’s on all of us that the girls in our country feel safe and comfortable when they step out of their homes @sachin_rt #DayOfTheGirl pic.twitter.com/YzUeSOt1qm

I stand to SAY NO to Child Marriage and make a better world for our girls: Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt , UNICEF Goodwill ambassador. #BBBP pic.twitter.com/zxxWYuvvM1

English summary

Prolific batswoman and inspiring captain of India women's cricket team, Mithali Raj, during an interaction with media stressed the importance of educating the girl child. The 34-year-old cricketer, attended an event in New Delhi, on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child where she was joined by legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, the UNICEF Goodwill ambassador.