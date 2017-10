ఐసీసీ బ్యాట్స్ ఉమెన్ ర్యాంకులు: అగ్రస్ధానంలో మిథాలీ రాజ్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

India captain Mithali Raj moved up one place to occupy the number one spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batswomen. Ellyse Perry of Australia and Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand also jumped one place each to be at second and third spots while Meg Lanning of Australia has dropped from first to fourth after missing the series against England due to injury.