గల్లీ నుంచి జాతీయ జట్టులోకి: సెలక్టర్ల పిలుపుపై మహమ్మద్ సిరాజ్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Siraj, who made his first class debut in 2015, has quickly risen up the ranks after impressive stints in the Rest of India and Duleep Trophy sides. Later, he was promoted to the India ‘A’ side and played series against South Africa (away) and New Zealand ‘A’ (at home). So far, Siraj has only played 14 first class games and taken 53 wickets that include a five-wicket haul and four instances of 4-fors.