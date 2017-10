సఫారీలకు షాక్: ఉన్నపళంగా జట్టు నుంచి తప్పుకున్న మోర్కెల్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

South African fast bowler Morne Morkel is likely to be out of action for up to six weeks with an abdominal tear, team manager and doctor Mohammed Moosajee said. Morkel's injury adds to a long list of injured South African fast bowlers, with Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Chris Morris already out of action for extended periods.