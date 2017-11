Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra has also come out in support of under-fire veteran cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as critics feel he no more fits into the T20I format. Nehra, who retired from all formats of the game last week at the age of 39, feels MS Dhoni can even play till the next T20I World Cup in 2020 if he's fit. Nehra added further that had he been the skipper or coach of the Indian side he would have asked Dhoni to continue for next two to three years.