మా నాన్న గుర్తొస్తారు: ధోనికి సచిన్ అతిపెద్ద అభినందన

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

MS Dhoni has got one of the biggest compliments from Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar said that honi always reminded him of his father Ramesh Tendulkar. Well, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni both have immense respect for each other as they have played together for many years. Moreover, India won the World Cup after 28 long years in 2011 under the captaincy of Dhoni which also completed the dream of the Master Blaster.