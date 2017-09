కోహ్లీని వెనకుండి నడిపిస్తున్నదెవరో తెలుసా?

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

David Warner said Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been a good helping hand for Virat Kohli, the fiery India captain. "MS Dhoni brought a sense of calmness to his captaincy. He did a great job as captain and he is still doing a great job, nurturing Virat and that is a great thing to do for a former captain," Warner told India Today's Boria Majumdar. "He is nurturing Virat and that is a good thing to do for both men."