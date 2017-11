'ధోని ఓ లెజెండ్.. అతడి సామర్థ్యంపై ఎవరికీ సందేహాలు లేవు'

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Terming Mahendra Singh Dhoni a ‘legend’, India's death overs specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Monday brushed aside questions on the role of the former skipper in the T20 format. Dhoni's inability to get going from the word go in the shortest format of the game has been criticised by cricket pundits including former India pacer Ajit Agarkar. But Bhuvneshwar feels the team isn't much perturbed with Dhoni's falling dominance in the format.