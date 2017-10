Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

rarely you see Dhoni failing in a DRS review, it was one of them. #INDvAUS

English summary

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of the smartest cricketers in the world. In the past, he had managed to convince captain Virat Kohli to take decisive decisions, like calling for a review or setting a field for a particular batsman.