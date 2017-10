'ముమ్మాటికీ... ధోని లాంటి మరో ఆటగాడిని తయారు చేయలేను'

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In an interview, Banerjee said: “Earlier I used to get players from higher classes only but now they are learning from class 6 onwards. I have a bigger pool of players to choose. Players like Dhoni are rare. I cannot produce another Dhoni. These kids are very talented but most of the parents now want their wards to be next Dhoni. I don’t have any magic wand. But kids work very hard taking inspiration from Dhoni and I am sure they will be successful and make me feel proud."