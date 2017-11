ముంబై 500: నమ్మలేకపోతున్నా.. ఆ డబుల్ సెంచరీపై సచిన్

Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar singled out the Ranji Trophy semifinal between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu played at the Wankhede Stadium in the 1999-2000 season as his most memorable game in the championship."I will say it was the 1999-2000 semifinal against Tamil Nadu," said Tendulkar to a query to him at the function to celebrate Mumbai's 500th Ranji game against Baroda commencing on Thursday.