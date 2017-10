Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Two Rockstars!! One introducing the other to the world 🌍. Feeling Blessed🙏. #grateful #lovetoall #moretolife pic.twitter.com/1dPJtSpcK9

English summary

Indian batsman Murali Vijay announced that he and wife Nikita welcomed a child on Monday. Vijay uploaded an image with his eldest son holding the newborn in his hands.