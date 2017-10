Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

భారత్‌లో న్యూజిలాండ్ పర్యటన వివరాలు: Oct 17 (Tuesday): 1st warm-up match at CCI, Mumbai Oct 19 (Thursday): 2nd Warm-up match at CCI, Mumbai Oct 22 (Sunday): 1st ODI in Mumbai - 1:30 PM Oct 25 (Wednesday): 2nd ODI in Pune - 1:30 PM Oct 29 (Sunday): 3rd ODI in Kanpur - 1:30 PM.

English summary

A batch of New Zealand cricketers arrived here today for the limited overs tour of India, commencing October 22. Among the players, who arrived, senior batsman, Ross Taylor tweeted the news of their arrival.