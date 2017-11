Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scoot Styris has said that the results of both the ODI and T20I series could have been different, had Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah not played in the series. The 23-year-old Indian death over specialist scalped a total of 9 wickets from 6 matches across the two formats in which both the teams contested for an outcome.