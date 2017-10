Cricket

Srinivas G

English summary

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is one of the most active cricketers on social media and witty, quirky birthday wishes for fellow cricketers are his forte. The cricketer-turned-commentator has his own style of grabbing eyeballs on social media. However, it seems that Sehwag was not in his elements when he wished his friend and former India opening partner Gautam Gambhir, who turned 36, on Saturday. Contrary to his whirlwind style, Sehwag wished Gambhir in a very simple manner that left Twitter users scratching their heads.