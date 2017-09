Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

What a day it was, still gives me the thrill whenever I look back. Nobody gave that team a chance and we lifted the trophy #WT20 2007 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/vJlIYE5ZXR

Already 10yrs when we 🇮🇳 won T20 world cup in South Africa 2007..feel like it happen yesterday.What a day it was for all of us @BCCI 🙏😇 pic.twitter.com/jmBSyw64GY

When bat is on Talk mode everything else is on Silent mode! 10 yrs back winning d 2007 @ICC T20 World Cup for u & for me. pic.twitter.com/ZrJ2l9HfK2

English summary

A rookie team, a relatively inexperienced captain and a format which does not guarantee wins even if you have the best players on paper. India overcame each and every obstacle to win the final of the inaugural ICC World T20 2007 by defeating their arch rivals Pakistan, on this day, 10 years ago.