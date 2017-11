కోహ్లీ పుట్టినరోజు: శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ, పాండ్యా 'రివేంజ్' ట్వీట్ (వీడియో)

Cricket

Srinivas G

English summary

Virat Kohli celebrates his 29th birthday on Sunday and as per the tradition of the Indian cricket team, the Indian skipper was not spared. Kohli's face and hair was smeared with cake but one teammate was especially happy with the going-ons in the Indian dressing room. Hardik Pandya was on the receiving end of not a simple cake smearing session but more like a cake bashing session on his birthday on October 11 this year. The all-rounder swore "sweet" revenge that day, and he got his first one as the Indian team plastered cake on Kohli following the 2nd T2OI between India and New Zealand.