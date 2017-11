Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Happy b'day, Lax! Shall I spill out the secret behind ur ability to score runs? Taking a shower & eating an apple before going to bat. Oops😜 pic.twitter.com/DNYFNQUnAi

English summary

Former India batsman VVS Laxman received plenty of Twitter love on the occasion of his birthday. Laxman, who is among the most respected cricketers to have graced the game, turned 43 on Wednesday. While Virender Sehwag wished him in trademark fashion, Sachin Tendulkar opted to reveal one of his dressing room secrets.