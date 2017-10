జహీర్ నీకిదే చివరి బ్యాచిలర్ బర్త్ డే: నవ్వులు పూయించిన సెహ్వాగ్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Happy Birthday to one of India's greatest ever bowler and one of the sharpest cricketing brain, Gyaan Baba @ImZaheer #LastBachelorsBirthday pic.twitter.com/4EybZYwobb

English summary

Virender Sehwag has made it a habit to wish his fellow cricketers on their birthday and at the same time giving them quirky nicknames. On Saturday, Sehwag took to Twitter to wish former India pacer Zaheer Khan on his birthday.