బౌలర్లే సగం పని పూర్తి చేశారు: భారత్ విజయంపై ధావన్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Opener Shikhar Dhawan credited the bowlers for India's six-wicket win, saying they did half the job by restricting New Zealand to a modest total in the second one-dayer here. India under pressure produced a professional performance to beat the Kiwis by six wickets to level the three-match series 1-1. The series decider will be played in Kanpur on October 29.