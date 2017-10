క్రికెట్ చరిత్రలోనే తొలిసారి: ఒక్క బంతి వేయడానికి ఐదుసార్లు (వీడియో)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Mickey Arthur and Azhar Mahmood in an animated discussion as Wahab Riaz pulls out of his run up five times in one over. Nightmare #PAKvSL

What happened to Wahab Riaz? Pakistan coach pissed off like never seen before, run up failure few times? Seeing that first time. #PAKvSL

Wahab Riaz's 19 over lasted 7Mins&30Secs.Thats Twice more time than Rohit Sharma spent on the crease against Amir from 2016to2017😂😂 @ImRo45

Wahab Riaz struggling. Mickey Arthur "what's he doing out there?" Pakistan fans "we've wondered the same thing for many years" #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/xnVSkmR4AR

English summary

Remember the epic Wahab Riaz over during a Pakistan vs Australia match in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup? His deliveries were so lethal that a batsman like Shane Watson fell off his rocker. Slightly two years later, Riaz is the same bowler who needed five minutes to bowl one single delivery.