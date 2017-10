Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 2 wickets in the 2nd T20I in Abu Dhabi on Friday to clinch the three-game series 2-0. Chasing a modest target of 125, the hosts reached home with a ball to spare. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed was the top-scorer with 28. Earlier, Sri Lanka completely lost the way only to be restricted to 124/9 in 20 overs.