Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Pakistan Cricket Board has filed an appeal seeking a life ban on disgraced national team batsman, Khalid Latif, who was banned for five years and fined one million rupees for spot fixing. PCB's legal advisor, Tafazzul Rizvi, said they had filed an appeal with the independent adjudicator, seeking a life ban on Latif. "We are not satisfied with the five-year ban and volume of fine. Our policy is clear that we have zero tolerance for players found guilty of corruption," he said. "We don't want to see players who are found guilty on all counts under the anti-corruption code to play again. We want to make an example for others."