టీ20ల్లో చరిత్ర: హ్యాట్రిక్‌ సహా 10వికెట్లు తీసిన 15 ఏళ్ల యువకుడు

Nageshwara Rao

A 15-year-old Akash Choudhary, a left-arm medium pacer from Rajasthan, claimed all 10 wickets for no runs in a local T20 game played at Jaipur in the Late Bhawer Singh T20 tournament while playing for Disha Cricket Academy.

The game of cricket is often surprised with some incredible feats at local levels and an example of same was witnessed on Wednesday (November 8). A 15-year-old pacer from Rajasthan picked up all 10 wickets without conceding any runs in a domestic T20 game in Jaipur.