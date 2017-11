Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

India captain Virat Kohli, who is known for his exemplary fitness as much as for his exceptional cricketing skills, on Thursday advised the youth of the country to play outdoor sport and not waste too much time on social media. "These days you see kids playing video games a lot more than outdoor sport. Physical activity is very important. And my message is not just for the youth, it is for everyone in our country," said Kohli at the launch of his lifestyle brand, One8, in collaboration with Puma.