Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Claire Polosak, who umpired at #WWC17 , will become the first woman to umpire a List A Australian men’s domestic fixture. pic.twitter.com/GXFXWJFhI8

English summary

New South Wales umpire Claire Polosak is set to become the first female umpire to officiate in an Australian men's domestic game during the ongoing JLT One-Day Cup.